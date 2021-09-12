Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

