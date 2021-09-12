Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,150 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.94. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

