Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 477 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $3,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 77,476 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 74,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $626.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 175,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,255.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,750 in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

