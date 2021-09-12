Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 354 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Shares of PPG opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

