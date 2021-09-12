Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 337 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

