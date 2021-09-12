Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 224 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $45.62 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

