Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 197 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

