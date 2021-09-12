Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,517 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

