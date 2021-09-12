Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.