Hancock Whitney Corp Has $423,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 631,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,996,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in Hubbell by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE HUBB opened at $192.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

