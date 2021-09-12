Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.