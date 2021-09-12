Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

