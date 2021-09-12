Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.27.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

