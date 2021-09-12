Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 696,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

