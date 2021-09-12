Guggenheim Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $52.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

