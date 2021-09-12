Guggenheim Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $52.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $46.16.
In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
