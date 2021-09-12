GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

