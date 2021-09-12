GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,051.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVM opened at $11.48 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $493.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.22.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

