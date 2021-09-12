GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golden Star Resources were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 51.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 50.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

