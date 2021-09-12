Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
OTCMKTS GTPS opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47. Great American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $35.25.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile
