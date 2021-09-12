Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Gray Television stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.
About Gray Television
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.