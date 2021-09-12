Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Gray Television stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

