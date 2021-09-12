Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $302.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.04 or 0.00395487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

