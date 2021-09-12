Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$95.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRT.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$92.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.12. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$71.66 and a 1 year high of C$94.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

