Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham has increased its dividend payment by 14.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Graham stock opened at $591.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graham has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.05 and its 200 day moving average is $628.87.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graham stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Graham worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

