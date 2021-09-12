Goose Finance (EGG) Price Reaches $0.51

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $888,977.34 and approximately $79,390.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00164358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00739203 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.