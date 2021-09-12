GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $48.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 814,527 shares of company stock worth $31,078,726 and have sold 1,372,053 shares worth $48,252,886. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoodRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.