Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 123,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $17.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

