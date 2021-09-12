Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE GSC opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.70. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.58 and a 1-year high of C$6.71. The firm has a market cap of C$352.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

