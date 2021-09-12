Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) Trading Up 1.1%

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU)’s share price was up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 321,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 965% from the average daily volume of 30,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

