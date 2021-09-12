Gold Resource Co. (GORO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of GORO opened at $1.72 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gold Resource stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Gold Resource worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

