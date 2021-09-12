Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $324.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.40. Globant has a 52 week low of $165.50 and a 52 week high of $332.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

