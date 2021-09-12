Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Scott W. Morrison Sells 4,800 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
