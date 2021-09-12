Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Scott W. Morrison Sells 4,800 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

