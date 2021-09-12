GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.