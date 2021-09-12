GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. TD Securities currently has C$52.00 price target on the stock.
GFL stock opened at C$47.09 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$25.38 and a 12-month high of C$47.42.
About GFL Environmental
