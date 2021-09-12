GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of GFL opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $101,113,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

