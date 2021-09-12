George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Shares of WN opened at C$136.97 on Friday. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$137.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. As a group, research analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.6800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WN. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.83.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,230,750. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,812.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

