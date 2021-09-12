GenTrust LLC Sells 965 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.51. The company had a trading volume of 862,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

