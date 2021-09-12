GenTrust LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 8.3% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $99,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,113,000 after buying an additional 702,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. 653,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $85.49.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

