GenTrust LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

EWS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 698,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,246. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

