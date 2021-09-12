GenTrust LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $16,061,519.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $177,832,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock valued at $169,669,708. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,307,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,156,328. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

