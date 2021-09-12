GenTrust LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,085. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

