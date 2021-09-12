Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) versus REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Head to Head Review

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genetic Technologies and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A REGENXBIO 0 2 4 1 2.86

REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $63.57, indicating a potential upside of 92.17%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and REGENXBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 580.91 -$5.29 million N/A N/A REGENXBIO $154.57 million 9.12 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -11.10

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO.

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

