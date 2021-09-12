Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

GCO stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $879.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

