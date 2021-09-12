Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 86.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 34.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $451.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

