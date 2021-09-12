Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08). 32,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 96,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLY. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.98. The firm has a market cap of £278.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is 63.06%.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

