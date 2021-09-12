GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get GAN alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GAN. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. GAN has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $678.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.06.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,619. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAN by 1,985.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 163,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.