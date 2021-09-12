Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Galecto has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.