FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.58 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 300,196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 984,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

