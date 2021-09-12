FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.42

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 5326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.