Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 12,135 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 241.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

