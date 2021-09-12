Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 113,846 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,846 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

